Ian Sutherland Sells 21,000 Shares of MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Stock

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Director Ian Sutherland sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.46, for a total transaction of C$366,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,737,400 shares in the company, valued at C$30,335,004.

Ian Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Ian Sutherland sold 20,100 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.91, for a total transaction of C$359,991.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Ian Sutherland sold 2,800 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.91, for a total transaction of C$50,148.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Ian Sutherland bought 8,268 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,504.68.

On Monday, April 5th, Ian Sutherland bought 6,441 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,727.37.

Shares of TSE:MKP opened at C$17.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$447.85 million and a P/E ratio of 9.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.30. MCAN Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of C$11.68 and a 52-week high of C$18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.93.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.71%.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

