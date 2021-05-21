Ian Sutherland Sells 2,800 Shares of MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Stock

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Director Ian Sutherland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.91, for a total transaction of C$50,148.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,029,622.

Ian Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Ian Sutherland sold 21,000 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.46, for a total transaction of C$366,660.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Ian Sutherland sold 20,100 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.91, for a total transaction of C$359,991.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Ian Sutherland bought 8,268 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.51 per share, with a total value of C$136,504.68.

On Monday, April 5th, Ian Sutherland bought 6,441 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.57 per share, with a total value of C$106,727.37.

TSE:MKP opened at C$17.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55. MCAN Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of C$11.68 and a 12 month high of C$18.11. The company has a market cap of C$447.85 million and a PE ratio of 9.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.30.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.71%.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

