IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at Laurentian

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price target boosted by Laurentian from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.86.

IBI Group stock opened at C$10.21 on Monday. IBI Group has a twelve month low of C$4.05 and a twelve month high of C$10.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$319.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$98.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.16 million. Equities analysts predict that IBI Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

