Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 5,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 32,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

IBJHF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Ibstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ibstock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

