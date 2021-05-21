IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $679.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to post sales of $679.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $655.40 million to $696.90 million. IDEX reported sales of $561.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,393. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $145.85 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

