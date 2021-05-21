IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.880-8.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.11 billion-$3.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $482.00.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $11.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $539.24. 268,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,667. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $288.50 and a 12-month high of $573.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.94, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $526.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.36.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,190 shares of company stock worth $5,870,621. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

