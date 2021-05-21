IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Gap Up to $26.27

Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.27, but opened at $28.75. IDT shares last traded at $28.46, with a volume of 109 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a market cap of $758.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.07.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $339.77 million for the quarter.

In other news, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $44,137.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $47,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,519 shares of company stock worth $142,712 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in IDT by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDT by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDT by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in IDT by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

