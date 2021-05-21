IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 588 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.8% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $142.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.13 and a 200 day moving average of $121.46. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $149.89.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $6,695,654.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,777,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $4,605,952.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,589,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,664 shares of company stock valued at $66,358,251 in the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.