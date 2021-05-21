IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $598.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $609.63 and its 200 day moving average is $592.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.43 and a 52 week high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. The company had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

