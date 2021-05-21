IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,058 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,253,000 after buying an additional 328,284 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 117,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,033.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,688. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $111.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $116.39.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

