IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

