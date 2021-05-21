IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 70,838 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 729,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 705,198 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after buying an additional 293,617 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLY stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

