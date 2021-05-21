IFM Investors Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $846,944,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $316,298,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.03.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $6,558,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 394,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,077,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 440,228 shares of company stock worth $58,615,037 over the last ninety days.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $136.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

