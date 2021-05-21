IFP Advisors Inc Buys 240 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth about $41,031,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,106,000 after buying an additional 164,151 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,231,000 after buying an additional 2,605,466 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

PDD opened at $131.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.02 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.84.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

