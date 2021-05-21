IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 202,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 122,420 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 88,236 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $365,304.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,752.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $118,182.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,902.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,765. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE NUS opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.