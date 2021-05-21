IFP Advisors Inc Makes New $56,000 Investment in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth about $270,000.

Shares of PSFE opened at $12.07 on Friday. Paysafe Limited has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $19.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30.

PSFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Paysafe in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Paysafe Profile

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

