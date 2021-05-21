IFP Advisors Inc Makes New $56,000 Investment in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth about $270,000.
Shares of PSFE opened at $12.07 on Friday. Paysafe Limited has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $19.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30.
Paysafe Profile
Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
