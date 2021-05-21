IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,484 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCL. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,469,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,567,000 after acquiring an additional 582,819 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after acquiring an additional 326,121 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,556,000. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,216,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.