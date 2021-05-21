IFP Advisors Inc Takes $44,000 Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WLK opened at $98.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.38. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $87,461.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,519 shares of company stock worth $8,940,449 over the last quarter. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

