Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,241 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,855 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,435,000 after acquiring an additional 223,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after acquiring an additional 214,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 213,686 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITW stock opened at $232.04 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.34 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.63.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

