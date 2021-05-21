Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.25 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMMR. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Immersion from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

IMMR stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.85 million, a PE ratio of -159.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. Immersion has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Immersion will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Singer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $1,069,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $27,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,189 shares of company stock worth $2,158,359. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 378,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 110,732 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $4,580,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 32,395 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

