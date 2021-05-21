Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) was down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 12,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 57,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Immuron stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Immuron worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops oral immunotherapy polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of infectious and immune modulated diseases in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Research and Development, and Hyperimmune Products.

