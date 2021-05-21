Ingredion Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 (NYSE:INGR)

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Ingredion has increased its dividend by 15.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

NYSE:INGR opened at $95.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $98.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,501 shares of company stock valued at $140,339 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

