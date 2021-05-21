Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) Shares Acquired by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) by 230.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PMAY. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter.

PMAY stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21.

