INO COIN Price Hits $3.59 on Top Exchanges (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One INO COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $3.59 or 0.00009699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $647.01 million and $155,959.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, INO COIN has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get INO COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00069608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00016587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $378.62 or 0.01021603 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00098941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.47 or 0.09177974 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.