Insider Buying: Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Insider Purchases 2,300 Shares of Stock

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) insider Sheryl G. Sharry bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $188,920.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. Bank of South Carolina Co. has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $25.65. The company has a market cap of $112.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

