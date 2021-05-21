Insider Buying: Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Buys $275,200.00 in Stock

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 128,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $275,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00.

CERC stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88. Cerecor Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $257.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cerecor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group raised Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERC. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

