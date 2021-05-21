Insider Buying: eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Director Acquires $187,230.00 in Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Director A John Hass purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at $311,675.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EHTH opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.98. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $137.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in eHealth by 592.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in eHealth by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

