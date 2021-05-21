Insider Selling: 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Sells $219,000.00 in Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $24.95 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

