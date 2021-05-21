Insider Selling: ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) SVP Sells 6,669 Shares of Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $557,395.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,519.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. ArcBest’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARCB shares. Vertical Research started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.46.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

