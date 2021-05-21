Insider Selling: Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CFO Sells $38,237.50 in Stock

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CFO William Bondurant sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $38,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Bondurant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, William Bondurant sold 19,676 shares of Castlight Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $37,187.64.

Shares of NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $278.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.88. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,337,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 263,578 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 4,132,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 618,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 152,932 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,122,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 551,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 455,996 shares in the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

