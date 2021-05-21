Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $426,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,230 shares in the company, valued at $15,195,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David M. Obstler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00.

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,760,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,607. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $62.50 and a one year high of $119.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,972.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Datadog by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,472,000 after purchasing an additional 561,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Datadog by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after buying an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,090,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,950,000 after buying an additional 541,225 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Datadog by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,449,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,542,000 after buying an additional 328,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

