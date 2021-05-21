Insider Selling: Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director Sells $99,526.00 in Stock

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $99,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,558. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dillard’s stock opened at $129.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 0.80. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.94) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dillard’s by 1,494.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 455,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dillard’s by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,843,000 after purchasing an additional 131,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dillard’s by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 83,420 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

DDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

