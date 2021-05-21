Insider Selling: Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Insider Sells $3,627,600.00 in Stock

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total value of $3,627,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,466 shares in the company, valued at $11,906,508.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EXPD stock opened at $121.49 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.09 and a fifty-two week high of $122.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.52. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 236.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $489,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $655,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $229,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

