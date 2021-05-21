Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells 16,853 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 16,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $726,869.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 318,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,438.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $664,900.30.

On Monday, May 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $894,658.69.

On Monday, April 26th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,016,388.81.

On Monday, April 19th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $975,571.72.

On Monday, April 12th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $981,773.61.

On Monday, April 5th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $994,321.62.

On Monday, March 29th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $925,379.68.

On Monday, March 22nd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,036,725.24.

On Monday, March 8th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $927,398.90.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $43.78 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fastly by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,424,000 after purchasing an additional 278,846 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fastly by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,619,000 after buying an additional 2,044,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,805,000 after buying an additional 82,139 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after acquiring an additional 967,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

