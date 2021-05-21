Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 26,398 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 26,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $2,163,316.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,336,005.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $4,776,743.56.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.37 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.80 and a beta of 0.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

