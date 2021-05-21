Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $171,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,511.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $82.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 178.80 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $58.37 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.20.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.