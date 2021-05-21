Insider Selling: Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) SVP Sells 6,130 Shares of Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Harsco stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01.
Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Harsco’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSC shares. Argus raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
Harsco Company Profile
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
