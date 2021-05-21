Insider Selling: Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) SVP Sells 6,130 Shares of Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Harsco stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Harsco’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harsco by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,450,000 after purchasing an additional 904,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter worth about $14,841,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Harsco by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,817,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 421,329 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Harsco in the 1st quarter worth about $6,688,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Harsco by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 902,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,485,000 after purchasing an additional 381,137 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSC shares. Argus raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.