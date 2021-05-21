Insider Selling: Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Director Sells $205,450.00 in Stock

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $205,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,206.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HTBX opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. Heat Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $30.10.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 44.07% and a negative net margin of 527.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heat Biologics, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HTBX shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 98,715 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Heat Biologics by 3,083.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 28,090 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $754,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,888,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

