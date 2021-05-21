Insider Selling: Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Senior Officer Sells C$488,000.00 in Stock

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total transaction of C$488,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,839,682.50.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$30.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.97. Keyera Corp. has a one year low of C$18.04 and a one year high of C$30.93.

Get Keyera alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 680.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.00.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.