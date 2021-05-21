Insider Selling: NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) COO Sells $867,700.00 in Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $867,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,707,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $91.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.12 and its 200 day moving average is $87.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,535,000 after acquiring an additional 25,927 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 710,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,617,000 after acquiring an additional 70,727 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,875,000 after acquiring an additional 42,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 186,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.