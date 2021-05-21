Insider Selling: Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $442,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 386,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,026.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Starr Wisdom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Starr Wisdom sold 8,050 shares of Organogenesis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $132,825.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Starr Wisdom sold 15,154 shares of Organogenesis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $222,763.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $15.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORGO shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Organogenesis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth about $936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

