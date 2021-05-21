Insider Selling: Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.33, for a total transaction of C$33,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,493,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,971,690.

Stephen Martin Leahy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 5,000 shares of Oroco Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total transaction of C$17,300.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 5,000 shares of Oroco Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.38, for a total transaction of C$16,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$29,600.00.

Oroco Resource stock opened at C$3.40 on Friday. Oroco Resource Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.29 and a 52 week high of C$3.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.95. The stock has a market cap of C$634.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1,126.67.

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

