Insider Selling: Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total value of C$17,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,433,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,958,180.

On Monday, May 17th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 5,000 shares of Oroco Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.38, for a total value of C$16,900.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.33, for a total value of C$33,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$29,600.00.

Shares of Oroco Resource stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$3.38. 75,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,487. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.95. The company has a market cap of C$630.52 million and a PE ratio of -1,126.67. Oroco Resource Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.29 and a twelve month high of C$3.65.

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

