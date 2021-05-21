Insider Selling: Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) CEO Sells 105,000 Shares of Stock

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,054,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:RRC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.08. 5,244,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,669,897. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,800,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth $63,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. TD Securities set a $6.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

