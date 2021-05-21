Insider Selling: Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) CTO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 287,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Manges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of Root stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $403,975.43.

On Friday, March 12th, Daniel Manges sold 213,573 shares of Root stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $2,355,710.19.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $9.26 on Friday. Root, Inc. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $29.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.76.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROOT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Root in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Root currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Root by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Root by 28.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in Root during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Root by 104.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

