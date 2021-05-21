Insider Selling: Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) CEO Sells 10,799 Shares of Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) CEO David P. Tusa sold 10,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $180,883.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,357.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SMED stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.22 million and a PE ratio of 237.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 6.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 80.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 42.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMED. TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

