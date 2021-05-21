Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells 80,771 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 80,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $4,280,055.29. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,067,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,559,247.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SNAP stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average of $54.31. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,063,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,836,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,469,000. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,149,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.