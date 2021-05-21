Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells $594,027.00 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $594,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,034,879.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Amit Yoran sold 22,800 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $902,196.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,497,375.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Amit Yoran sold 26,951 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $1,178,028.21.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $40.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average is $42.44. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.84 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 14.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

