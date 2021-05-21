Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells $902,196.00 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $902,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,805,498.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Amit Yoran sold 14,700 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $594,027.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,497,375.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Amit Yoran sold 26,951 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $1,178,028.21.

TENB stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.84 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

