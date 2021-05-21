Insider Selling: Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Insider Sells 33,686 Shares of Stock

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $642,392.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,552,723.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marcel Verbaas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $414,450.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,087,200.00.

NYSE:XHR opened at $18.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on XHR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $447,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 716.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 127,732 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $2,499,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

